So, Tyler, The Creator Recorded Bill Nye's New Theme Song

Bill Nye has a new show coming out on Netflix in a couple days called “Bill Nye Saves the World.” April 21 to be exact.

And to keep up with the times, Bill has evidently enlisted the help of rap star Tyler, The Creator to create the show’s theme song.

The science guy revealed that Tyler created the show’s new opening anthem in a video he posted to Twitter on Sunday.

“He’s the man. He got the beat,” said Bill, as the two talked about their mutual admiration for one another.

Loved the original @BillNye The Science Guy theme song? Get ready for @TylerTheCreator's fresh new take for #BillNyeSavestheWorld. pic.twitter.com/cF2qZncPi5 — Bill Nye on Netflix (@BillNyeSaves) April 15, 2017

Tyler, for his part, was a huge fan of Bill’s original theme song and made sure to pay homage to it in his own version.

“The first one is really sick,” Tyler said. “I love the fast-pacedness of it. You take out that snare, it could be a house song.”

Then, near the end of the video, they shared one of the more awkward hugs witnessed on social media.