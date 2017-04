So, Tyler, The Creator Recorded Bill Nye's New Theme Song

Do Pushups This Many Times Per Week

Adults 65 and older who strength-trained twice a week were 46 percent less likely to die over the course of a 15-year study compared with those who didn't work their muscles that often. Previous research in The American Journal of Medicine found that muscle mass was actually a better predictor of longevity than individuals' body mass index (BMI). These studies show association, not causation, so experts aren't sure how muscle mass might translate to a longer life, but the results are a pretty persuasive reason to pick up some dumbbells or drop and give yourself 20 (or—who are we kidding?—10).Incorporate more resistance moves into your workouts. You don't need equipment to do them—try these 3 no-equipment workouts you can do anywhere