Bill O'Reilly Returns To Fox News To Taunt Rachel Maddow

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who was pushed out in April amid allegations of sexual harassment, returned to his old network on Tuesday night to talk to Sean Hannity.

And one of his very first acts was to taunt MSNBC host Rachel Maddow

Hannity’s show on Monday moved into the 9 pm slot, putting it in direct competition with Maddow, and he won big in the ratings.

That led to some gloating by O’Reilly, although he never mentioned Maddow by name: 

O’Reilly: I want to tell everybody, last night Hannity kicked MSNBC’s butt.

Hannity: No, no. Say it. You can say “ass.”

O’Reilly: Didn’t beat that woman. Didn’t... didn’t eek by. Slaughtered her.

See the full exchange above. 

