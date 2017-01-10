Bill Walton Caught In A Marijuana Rant After Football Commercial Break

The grass in question wasn’t on the field.

When an ESPNU segment returned from a commercial break during the college football title game Monday, the camera caught NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton in the middle of a pro-marijuana plea.

The former player called for the declassification of marijuana as a Schedule I drug and for President Barack Obama to grant blanket amnesty to offenders so everyone could “move on to the future.”

An Uncle Sam suit lent some patriotic zeal to his preaching.

Walton has been a weed champion on the air before, so it should come as no surprise that he was ranting on the subject to “ESPN Voices” colleagues over the break.

Watch the argument above. Now that’s good stuff.