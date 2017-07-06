Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner Have Split

“They aren’t together anymore but they are still friendly,” the source told the outlet. “She’s really focused on her work right now.” (Lourd is set to appear in Season 7 of Ryan Murphy’s FX series, “American Horror Story.”)

A rep for Lautner declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost. We have also reached out to a rep for Lourd and will update this post accordingly.

The pair never provided a public statement confirming their relationship, but they didn’t shy away from sharing photos of each other on social media. In May, Lautner shared a photo of the couple with the caption, “Feelin lucky every day.” It was the last photo he posted of the pair.

Meanwhile, Lourd appears to have removed all photos of the two from her Instagram account (save for a couple “Scream Queens” cast photos) ― a telltale sign of a breakup. Instead, the actress has been sharing plenty of food pics and snaps of her with her family.