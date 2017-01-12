Billie Lourd, along with much of Hollywood, continues to mourn the loss of her mother, Carrie Fisher.

In a sweet tribute posted to Instagram Wednesday, Lourd praised her mom’s sense of humor. The “Scream Queens” star shared an adorable old photo of herself and her mom sitting in the back seat of a car, using one of Fisher’s quotes in the caption.

“’If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable’ - Carrie Fisher [written in emojis],” Lourd wrote. “Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart.”

Fisher died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60, just a few days after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. One day later, Fisher’s mother and Lourd’s grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, died after reportedly suffering a stroke.

Following the devastating news, Lourd thanked fans for their support with a post on Instagram.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she wrote along with an old photo of herself with her mom and grandmother. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”