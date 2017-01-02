Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Billie Catherine Lourd at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in California on Jan. 25, 2015.

Billie Lourd expressed gratitude to her fans on social media following the death of her mother, “Star Wars” star Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds.

On Monday, the “Scream Queens” actress shared a note with her followers on Instagram to let them know how much their support is helping her cope with the losses.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she wrote along with an old photo of herself with her mom and grandma. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Lourd’s post marks the first time the actress has publicly addressed the deaths of Fisher and Reynolds since releasing a statement through her family’s spokesman, Simon Halls, last week.

Fisher died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60, just a few days after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers,” the statement released by Halls read.

One day later, Fisher’s mother Reynolds died after reportedly suffering a stroke. She was 84. Todd Fisher, Reynolds’ son, confirmed the news to Variety, saying his mother “wanted to be with Carrie.”