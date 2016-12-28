Immediately after news of Carrie Fisher’s untimely death surfaced on Tuesday, tributes from family, fans and former co-stars poured in for the iconic actress.
Fisher’s only child, 24-year-old actress Billie Lourd, also received a flood of support from her “Scream Queens” co-stars. Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Grande, John Stamos, Lea Michele and more took to social media to remember Lourd’s mother and send well wishes to their friend.
“My mother’s heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman,” Curtis wrote in an Instagram post. “Her mother’s spirit and talent lives on in her and I’m sure all of Carrie’s fans and friends will give her space and privacy.”
Stamos shared a goofy picture of himself with Lourd and told the star “love you” in his post.
“Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom - and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that,” he wrote.
Read more of the sweet tributes below:
