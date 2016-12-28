ENTERTAINMENT

Billie Lourd's 'Scream Queens' Co-Stars Rally Around Her After Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

"She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that."

12/28/2016 09:37 am ET
Carly Ledbetter Entertainment Writer, The Huffington Post
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd embrace as they arrive at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, CA, Dec. 14, 2015.

Immediately after news of Carrie Fisher’s untimely death surfaced on Tuesday, tributes from family, fans and former co-stars poured in for the iconic actress. 

Fisher’s only child, 24-year-old actress Billie Lourd, also received a flood of support from her “Scream Queens” co-stars. Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Grande, John Stamos, Lea Michele and more took to social media to remember Lourd’s mother and send well wishes to their friend.

“My mother’s heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman,” Curtis wrote in an Instagram post. “Her mother’s spirit and talent lives on in her and I’m sure all of Carrie’s fans and friends will give her space and privacy.” 

Stamos shared a goofy picture of himself with Lourd and told the star “love you” in his post. 

“Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom - and I loved hearing them.  I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that,” he wrote. 

 Read more of the sweet tributes below: 

i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family.

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.. 💔

A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Also on HuffPost

Carrie Fisher

More:

Carrie Fisher Scream Queens Billie Lourd
Suggest a correction
Comments
Billie Lourd's 'Scream Queens' Co-Stars Rally Around Her After Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

CONVERSATIONS