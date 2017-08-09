Billy Crystal Burns Trump Supporter With Trump's Own Words

Donald Trump says he has “the best words,” but now some of those are coming back to haunt his supporters.

While hanging out with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show,” Billy Crystal recalled an incident that happened while he was on tour.

Crystal said there was one part of his show that got a little political, though he says he’s not a “big puncher” when it comes to that type of material. A woman then started calling out from the audience, “Honor the president!”

The audience booed her, and Crystal attempted to calm things down, but the woman continued to respond, “Honor the president!”

After realizing he was in danger of losing the show, Crystal decided to take a page from President Trump’s handbook.

“Ma’am, I’m going to use your own president’s words on you if you love him so much,” said Crystal. “Get her out.”

The comedian said there was a lot of hoopla and the woman was removed.

Later, Crystal said he was approached by her husband backstage. While this seems like a tense situation, it all came to a pretty hilarious end.