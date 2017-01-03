Billy Eichner Asks: Do Gay People Care About (Or Even Know) John Oliver?

2017 has barely begun and while there’s a lot of uncertainty about what’s ahead, one thing is sure: Billy Eichner is already making us crack up in the latest episode of his series, “Billy On The Street.”
This week’s episode features John Oliver and asks the question: do gay men really care about the late night talk show host — or even know who he is?
The responses are hilarious ― especially when Eichner presents the follow-up question, “who do you like better, John Oliver or Wendy Williams?”
Thanks for keeping us laughing even (especially!) when the world seems bleak, Billy!
