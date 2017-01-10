Billy Eichner Goes Off On Fox News Host In Defense Of Meryl Streep

Getty Images

Billy Eichner got into a bit of a virtual sparring match with Fox News host Meghan McCain about Meryl Streep’s now infamous Golden Globes speech, which called for empathy and responsibility in the age of Trump.

On Sunday night, McCain implied that rhetoric like Streep’s is what helped Trump get elected in the first place.

This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how - you will help him get re-elected — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

Billy Eichner was not having it, and he didn’t mince words.

Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you fucking moron https://t.co/IzZexd7Bb4 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

.@billyeichner calling republicans like me "fucking morons" is a great way for Hollywood to bridge the cultural divide. Enjoy your bubble. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

.@MeghanMcCain I rather live in a bubble than live with people who don't feel a need to respect the disabled, freedom of speech & the arts!! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

.@MeghanMcCain Oh & another message from my bubble-can u ask dad to give back the MILLIONS he's received from the NRA? MERYL FUCKING STREEP! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

Love being told I live in a bubble by the daughter of a millionaire politician who sometimes guest co-hosts Hoda and Kathie Lee. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

And I have no desire to "bridge the cultural divide" with ignorant voters who don't respect other cultures! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

And now if you'll excuse me I'm late for the Weinstein/Netflix party. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

It doesn't matter what Trump thinks of Meryl. What matters is he's ignoring American intelligence agencies, which is a threat to our... — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

...nat'l security, pushing a racist to be Attorney General & Congress sidestepping standard ethics reviews of cabinet members. FOCUS ON THAT — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

Eichner’s comments didn’t change McCain’s mind, as she tweeted:

"Never get in a wrestling match with a pig because you both get dirty and the pig likes it". Done talking Hollywood and d-list comedians. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

Other celebrities tweeted their love and support for Streep following her speech, including Ellen DeGeneres, Gina Rodriguez, John Legend and others. But the backlash was also swift, as others like Sean Hannity and Trump himself responded with negativity.