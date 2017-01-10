Billy Eichner Goes Off On Fox News Host In Defense Of Meryl Streep

Billy Eichner got into a bit of a virtual sparring match with Fox News host Meghan McCain about Meryl Streep’s now infamous Golden Globes speech, which called for empathy and responsibility in the age of Trump.
On Sunday night, McCain implied that rhetoric like Streep’s is what helped Trump get elected in the first place.
Billy Eichner was not having it, and he didn’t mince words.
Eichner’s comments didn’t change McCain’s mind, as she tweeted:
Other celebrities tweeted their love and support for Streep following her speech, including Ellen DeGeneres, Gina Rodriguez, John Legend and others. But the backlash was also swift, as others like Sean Hannity and Trump himself responded with negativity.
