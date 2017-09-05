Biotech Buyout Has Investors Looking Into This Therapy

Investors have always looked at biotechnology as a speculative market and for good reason. You generally will not see these as immediate cash machines but more as an investment into future potential. Between shifting government regulations and multiple phase trials, approvals, and testing, there’s always an uncertainty in the direction that a biotech stock could head.

For investors right now, however, the current climate may be positioned for a move toward mergers and acquisitions. In fact, early investors who’ve established higher risk tolerance have been able to win big on some of the major buyouts in the space. Typically, when one of the big biotech firms undertakes a new acquisition, the entire sector takes notice.

This has been realized most recently with the acquisition of Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE) by big-pharma giant, Gilead Sciences (GILD). Investors in Kite ended up seeing their stock jump to a premium. Look at it this way: anyone who owned shares of Kite on August 25th saw their investment increase by more than 25% by the time the market opened on the following Monday (August 28). The deal, which was valued at nearly $12 billion, put a buyout price per share at $180.

Following the completion of the tender offer, Gilead said that it would buy up the remaining shares that were not tendered through “a second-step merger” at the same price that the tender offer was made. The major appeal of Kite has been centered around its advanced therapy candidate axicabtagene ciloleucel. This therapy is meant to treat aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a CAR T therapy and has acquired priority review status from the FDA.

And it’s clear that Gilead doesn’t intend on slowing down its M&A trend anytime soon. In fact, in a conference call regarding its latest deal with Kite, John Milligan, Gilead’s CEO said that the company is “quite interested in things that would augment cellular therapy." He explained that the company would not be "going quietly after this deal," with the business development group staying "very active" assessing additional opportunities.

This is why many investors have started to search for “the next Kite” opportunity. If cellular therapy is a target, then similar options could be something to pay close attention to others within the space. Unprecedented clinical success has recently been achieved in cancer immunotherapy using cytotoxic T cells armed with activating tumor-specific Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs). To be more specific, Natural killer (NK) cells also hold potential to be effectively harnessed for immunotherapy but have been limited by a lack of antigen specificity and the poor persistence of NK cells in vivo. Novel Trispecific Killer cell Engagers (TriKEs) have been found to address this issue.

TriKEs provide a versatile and cost-effective platform onto which novel targeting ligands can be incorporated and hold the potential to stimulate endogenous NK cells in order to circumvent the need for cell transfers altogether, heralding a new generation of immunotherapeutics.

So with this next generation of therapy, investors may be better positioned to target companies working on these new therapy options. Oxis International, now GT Biopharma (OXISD), has a specific focus on TRiKE therapies. Dr. Daniel Vallera, director of the section on Molecular Cancer Therapeutics at the University of Minnesota Cancer Center, and his team helped develop this specific treatment and just so happens to be part of the group developing GT Biopharma’s OXS-1550.

OXS-1550 is in FDA Phase 2 clinical trials right now. In fact, the first patient has begun treatment in a Food and Drug Administration-approved Phase 2 clinical trial of its promising cancer therapy.

With eyes everywhere, the Pfizer’s (PFE) and Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) of the world are targeting smaller companies during a time when the mergers and acquisitions climate is red hot. On June 26, GT Biopharma announced that it had executed a binding LOI agreement to acquire Georgetown Translational Pharmaceuticals Inc., a move that, when closed, will deliver new management and a class of close-to-market Central Nervous Systems products to GT Biopharma. Georgetown’s Pain Brake, a pain-relief drug expected to be submitted to the FDA as a New Drug Application in 15 to 18 months, is their lead drug candidate.

The proposed acquisition also brings on key members to the company’s leadership team including a Chief Medical Officer coming on who formerly served as CMO with Pfizer as well as Georgetown Translational Pharmaceuticals co-founder Dr. Kathleen Clarence-Smith.

Dr. Clarence-Smith co-founded Chase Pharmaceuticals Corporation in Washington D.C. and served as Chairman of the company’s Board from 2008 to 2014. Chase Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Allergan, PLC in 2016 in a deal that with milestones could reach $1 billion. She’s also held executive management positions with Sanofi (SNY), Roche, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical. Dr. Clarence-Smith was the founder and CEO of Prestwick Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Biovail for $100 million in 2008.

"There is a revolution taking place in the practice of medicine, particularly cancer therapy, and most of that innovation is taking place in the biotech companies," said Chris Sassouni, health care specialist and co-portfolio manager of the mid-cap growth investment team at Eagle Asset Management. The overall cancer death rate in the U.S. fell 13 percent from 2004 to 2013, according to the SEER Cancer Statistics Review from September 2016.

It has been estimated that 1.7 million people were diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. in 2016, according to the National Cancer Institute. Almost 600,000 people died from the disease.

On top of key medical breakthrough, unlike most other drugs, cancer drugs typically are more immune to increased political pressure for lower prices. When you’re literally talking about saving lives with these kinds of therapies, it’s hard for payers to argue the cost.

But again, when you look at CAR-T therapies from companies like Novartis, who’s recently FDA approved cell therapy costs $475,000 for a one-time treatment, alternative options are aimed at higher efficacy and lower costs. Those companies focused on TriKE therapies, for example could be the ones to focus on especially in a climate of high value M&A and during a time where public opinion is advocating lower drug costs.