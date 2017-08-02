Bipartisanship? You don’t say!

All this talk of bipartisanship is making me giddy! You have that so-called “Problem Solvers Caucus” in the House, whose co-chairman, a Republican named Tom Reed, claimed is “the last great hope for this country [to] work together.”

Well, that’s hyperbolic, but maybe he’s right. Reed represents a district in upstate New York that is swingy: he’s not a teabagger, but he was strongly in favor of “repeal and replace” until he experienced intense backlash, mainly from senior citizens, at his Town Halls. That experience seems to have made him more sober-minded: his most recent pronouncements on healthcare reform include a demand to allow pre-existing conditions to be covered, letting children remain on their parents’ insurance until the age of 26, and non-specific appeals for “common sense health care reform” in Medicaid and Medicare.

That’s a good start. As I’ve written before, the solution to the Affordable Care Act is to fix it, not end it—and as Rep. Reed is realizing, stupid Republican boasts to the contrary, plunging ahead with insane promises made in the heat of campaigns is not the way to govern.

Reed’s co-chair in the Problem Solvers Caucus is the Democrat Josh Gottheimer, from the far northern part of the state, heavily dominated by the liberal voters of Bergen County. The idea he brings to the table is funding for Obamacare’s cost-sharing, which means helping the poorest Americans afford coverage by siphoning $7 billion to insurance companies, to reduce patients’ out-of-pocket expenses.

It is that pool of money that Trump has threatened to cut off, calling it a “bailout” for insurance companies when he knows (or should know) that it’s nothing of the sort. Of course, were Trump to pull that money, it would effectively end Obamacare, or at least a large chunk of it, which is something the Obama-hating POTUS wants to do very much.