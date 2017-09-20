Birthday Benefit: A way to give back to a community while celebrating your day of birth.

This should be a term found in the Urban Dictionary or at least used in the average persons daily vernacular. For now it’s just a movement being spurred by Unicorn Empress, one of the minds behind FemaleCentric in Staten Island NY. We ran into Unicorn Empress at The Meadows Music & Arts Festival this past weekend. She shed some light on the idea of Birthday Benefit.

“I thought of this recently because I had a friend in Houston and my Grandma in Ft. Lauderdale both of whom were being affected by hurricanes. While they were battling with Irma and Harvey I was planning my birthday trip to California. This trip was being planned before the hurricanes were even in our pressure systems but it just felt wrong to be celebrating.”

Instead of canceling plans she created the idea of a Birthday Benefit and decided to spread the word.

She grabbed a few artists from the Los Angeles area including KCs Heroes, SuNWhoa Love, Kayla Starr & Miles Safford, Ralston Henry, Ben Caron, Dani Rachman, Jeff Anderson, GravEddie, Danny & Alitta, with DJ Earthquake of the Inland Empire.

The only step left was to contact aWHERE Media, the team behind some of NYC’s most lucrative underground artists and designers. aWHERE Media and Unicorn Empress will be inspiring people to use their birthdays as a way to give to someone else in need.

State Social House in West Hollywood California will be the first establishment to help champion this idea. They’ll be making a donation in the name of the Birthday Benefit. Proceeds will go to recovery efforts in Texas and Florida.

If you want a little inspiration for your own party checkout The Unicorn Empress’s Birthday Benefit at State Social House Sunday.

8782 Sunset Blvd

October 15,2017

8pm -12am

Dress code: mystical, magical, fantastical

What cause will you use your birthday to fundraise for?