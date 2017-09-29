Birthday Party with Blue Men

Lindsey Best

My teenage daughter recently spent her birthday with her friends at The Blu Man Group located at the Astor Place Theatre in New York City. Needless to say, it was the coolest party ever!

My daughter loved the fact that she was included in the show and that her name appeared on the LED screen! Definitely get the poncho seats. They are the best but know you might get hit with some cereal or other surprises.

The Blue Man Group is a dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology. The show’s euphoric celebration of human connection is a perfect example of pop culture at its best. The multi-sensory show has been one of the longest running off-Broadway productions in New York City.