Birthday Reflections at 33

One year ago, my life changed.

I quit my job, packed my car, and moved 846 miles away from home. For the last six months I lived in St. Louis, I kept repeating the mantra, “If you leap, the net will appear.” I truly believed that. I still do a year later. I’ve learned more about myself in this last year about myself and the world than any other time in my life. Here are a few of those lessons.

My mother and I, the day I left St. Louis.

There’s a difference between faith and patience.

Often times we know a blessing is coming, and our human nature makes us anxious for it’s arrival. We pray to have faith that the blessing is still coming, when in fact, what we’re practicing is patience. We’re simply asking God to get us to that point. Real faith begins when we don’t see that blessing coming, but we still believe it’s coming. Faith is believing that my blessing is still right around the corner, though I can’t put my eyes or hands on it yet. I’ve learned that I have great patience. My faith is still a work in progress.

Help and humility are important.

Being put in a position where it’s impossible to get through something by yourself is humbling. You have to learn how to ask for help. Socialization tells us men, especially black men, that assistance is a weakness. There is nothing stronger than not being afraid to ask for help.

Love is a sanctuary.

There is absolutely nothing negative about love. What you think is a negative about love, is actually a negative of the person expressing it. Love is the safest, honest, most spiritual place to dwell. In this past year I’ve made a concerted effort to love people how Christ loves people. I think that’s why the relationship I’m currently in is so different from those previous. There is no dishonesty, no discord, no ego. Ego and love cannot live in the same place. When you feel like you’re at your worst, love is still there.

My love, my peace, my joy.

Fellas, protect Black Women.

This wasn’t a new lesson, but more so a reaffirmed one. I learned new ways in which we must protect our black women. That black woman you see always being so strong? Make space for her to be soft. It takes a strong man to love a strong woman. When we see our women criticizing us, it’s because we can and should be better. That criticism is a plea for our strength, and too often, we’re letting them down. We have to be better. If we’re going to say we love our Black Women, we have to remove our ego, and truly hear what they’re saying to us. I became a better man by learning to protect the Black Women in my life.

If it’s not peaceful, it’s not for you.

This lesson I’ve continued to learn since I turned 30. Three years later, I feel this most strongly than ever. Anyone or anything that disrupts the peace in my life has to go. Expeditiously. I’ve learned a lot, and I still have much more to learn. I don’t need anyone or anything impeding that process. I take as you meaning me harm when you disrupt my peace. I don’t owe anyone the sacrifice of my peace of mind and spirit.

Joy is free.

This past year has not been one of monetary prosperity. My savings is exhausted, my credit score has dropped, I ignore bill collectors calling my phone, and my income is unsteady being a freelance photographer. I can honestly say, though, that I have experienced more joy in the past year than I have in any other. It’s a conscious decision for me to choose joy daily. Sometimes I fail, but most days I find joy. The amazing thing about finding joy, is that it doesn’t cost one thing. Joy surrounds all of us. Sometimes it just takes a little digging to find it. Thankfully, I have a partner who is always willing to pick up my shovel on days where I just don’t have it.

If there’s anything I would impart on you on this, my 33rd birthday, it’s to keep going. Life gets easier because your outlook changes, not your circumstances. So keep going. Each day that you make it through is an accomplishment, so celebrate that victory. It’s okay if you barely made it through today, because you made it. Most importantly, it’s still okay to leap. Even when you don’t see that net, leap. Even if you start to feel like you’re falling, leap.