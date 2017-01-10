Birthday Wishes For Guantanamo

John Moore via Getty Images

On Wednesday, January 11, Guantanamo Bay will turn 15 years old.

It’s easy to imagine a Guantanamo Bay word association resulting in reactions of “terrorism”, “Middle East”, and maybe “torture”, or “Muslim.” Talking about Guantanamo with numbers and national security banalities doesn’t leave a crack to shine a light on the other word associations that can be made – “refugee”, “isolated”, “son”, “artist.” Six Uighur refugees turned released Guantanamo Bay detainees were dropped into the Pacific Ocean, on the island of Palau. They were trusted enough to work as security guards, and human enough to suffer losses like the death of a toddler.

Even after detention, the justice provided to the innocent is dehumanizing. How does a Uighur refugee from China end up stateless in Bermuda after a seven-year stint in Guantanamo? This is the twisted trail of transitional justice for Khalili Mamut. He was never charged with a crime. He was swept up in a manhunt motivated by financial gain (American bounties for suspected terrorists ranged from $3,000 - $25,000) rather than any actual evidence of terrorist activity. After he was found innocent, Khalili was transferred to Bermuda. There, he was denied citizenship by a country he did not choose to reside in. Khalili is a husband with two children, a 5-year old and a 2 year-old, and is working in construction.

President-elect Trump was early to celebrate Guantanamo Bay’s birthday, expressing hope it would have a long(er) life, “There should be no further releases from Gitmo. These are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed back on the battlefield.” After his own release, the ex-Guantanamo prisoner, Khalili, said to a journalist, “I want to make a family. I want to have 10 children, maybe more.”

Meanwhile, far from plotting revenge for America’s illegal (mistakes), a man in a sleepy Slovak town takes care of a pet finch. After 12 years in Guantanamo Bay, Hussein al-Merfedy left with a permanent headache and insomnia, “plagued by memories of dogs inside a blackened jail.” He was never charged with a crime. Hussein is less the hardened, sadistic terrorist, than a displaced person who has suffered grave human rights abuse. He speaks Arabic – not Slovak or English – and is a Muslim forced to live in the only European Union country without a registered mosque.

The path to freedom for six other men for whom the United States government has admitted there is “no information [they] were involved in conducting or facilitating terrorist activities”, ends in: three tents outside the American embassy in Uruguay and one man, Abu Wael Dhiab, in a coma from hunger strike. The men have been protesting their denial of rehabilitation after 13 years in Guantanamo Bay, and ongoing separation from their families.

In 1983, the Commission on Wartime Relocation and Interment of Civilians, created by Congress to investigate Japanese internment, issued its report Personal Justice Denied, “The belief that we Americans are exceptional often threatens our freedom by allowing us to look complacently at evil-doing elsewhere and to insist that ‘It can’t happen here.’ ... ‘It did happen here’ is a message that must be transmitted, not as an exercise in self-laceration but as an admonition for the future. Among our strengths as a nation is our willingness to acknowledge imperfection as well as to struggle for a more just society.” These are the birthday wishes (and maybe the last rites) most befitting Guantanamo – this year, and every year.