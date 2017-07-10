Blac Chyna Secures Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna secured a temporary restraining order against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian on Monday morning during a court hearing in Los Angeles. The restraining order will remain in place until the next hearing on August 8.

According to a pool reporter who was allowed into the court room, Chyna’s attorney requested at the hearing that the exhibits in the case not be made public because of their explicit nature, which the judge agreed to.

Pool reporter Sandy Cohen relates to media what took place in hearing pic.twitter.com/3ff5OPxsUh — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) July 10, 2017

The judge granted the restraining order less than a week after Kardashian posted a series of explicit photos of Chyna on his Instagram account, and then reposted them after the photo-sharing platform deleted the images. The posts led to questions about whether he had violated California’s “revenge porn” law.

Two days later, high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom announced that she would be seeking a restraining order against Kardashian on behalf of Chyna, who is the mother of Kardashian’s baby daughter, Dream.

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

During an interview with ABC News that aired Monday, Chyna said she felt “betrayed” and “devastated” when she saw the photos last week. “The moral of the story is he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law,” she said.

Famed lawyer Robert Shapiro, who is representing Kardashian, has told TMZ that Kardashian views his posts last week as “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets.”

Chyna and Kardashian’s relationship was tumultuous almost from the moment they revealed they were dating in January 2016. Within months, they had split up, gotten back together, become engaged and announced they were expecting a child. Then, nearly a year later, the engagement was off.