Blac Chyna To Rob Kardashian: 'If You Can't Respect Me, You Have To Respect The Law'

Blac Chyna felt “betrayed” and “devastated” last week when she found out Rob Kardashian had posted explicit photos of her on his Instagram account, the TV personality told ABC News in a sit-down interview that ran Monday morning.

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, ‘How could somebody post these pictures of me?’” she said. “This is a person that I trusted.”

Last Wednesday, Kardashian, Chyna’s ex and the father of her baby daughter, Dream, posted a series of explicit images of Chyna while revealing details of her other relationships, saying, “I have never been so disrespected in my life.” When Instagram took down the images, Kardashian put them back up.

The posts caused a firestorm online and led to questions about whether Kardashian had violated California’s “revenge porn” law, which bars people from posting explicit photos of others in an attempt to exact revenge. Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said during the ABC News interview that both she and her client were taking the issue seriously.

“It is a crime to post pictures like this,” she said. “And if you do it, I hope that the full impact of the law rains down on you.”

Chyna added, “The moral of the story is he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

Chyna has filed a restraining order against Kardashian as a result of the posts. A court hearing over the restraining order is scheduled for Monday morning in Los Angeles.

During her interview with ABC, Chyna also shared a message she hopes will help other women who are victims of revenge porn.