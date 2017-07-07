Blac Chyna is lawyering up after ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian posted explicit images of the reality star to social media on Wednesday.

High-end civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented actress Mischa Barton in another revenge porn case, says she has been hired by Chyna to obtain a restraining order against Kardashian.

“I represent Blac Chyna,” Bloom tweeted Friday. “I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come.”

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

Kardashian, who shares an 8-month-old daughter, Dream, with the model, likely violated California’s revenge porn laws when he shared multiple nude images of Chyna.

In a series of increasingly troubling Instagram posts, Kardashian accused Chyna of abusing drugs and alcohol, cheating and abandoning their child. His account was later deleted, prompting Kardashian to take his tirade to Twitter.

“The criminal penalty is up to six months in jail,” Bloom told The Daily News. “If she sued him for money damages, the amount she received would depend on the emotional distress she suffered. Given that he has a large social media following, if the jury was sympathetic to her, she could recover millions.”

Chyna seemingly addressed the controversy in a series of Snapchat posts, which painted a very different picture of the relationship, accusing Kardashian of being abusive and also cheating.