Black Business Development Final Frontier To Freedom – New Platform Leads Way To Economic Empowerment

President of Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.(LIAACC) addressing attendees at launch of LIAACC Inaugural Meeting & Installation of Brooklyn Director LaShawn Allen-Muhammad

Civil Rights and political gains for African Americans has seen tremendous growth over several decades across America, but the final frontier to freedom for African Americans is economic empowerment. I recently came across an article written by John Hope Bryant entitled “If Bill Gates were Black“which laid out a very impressive argument for African American to relentlessly pursue business growth in America. The article lays out an excellent reason for African Americans to become business moguls, as we grow businesses to a substantial size its impact on the social dilemmas we face as a community would be of substantial proportion to our communities on a nationwide level.

Organizations such as the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. and affiliates such as its member the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and other affiliates chapters around the nation are doing an excellent job in supporting chambers through its five pillars of advocacy which are Advocacy, Access to Capital, Contracting, Entrepreneur Training, and Chamber Development.

“Kudos to Ron Busby, Sr., and all of the affiliate chapters of the US Black Chambers across the nation on the work that is being done to empower African American communities, and provide support to local communities through its five pillars and the School of Chamber & Business Management.

In prior year’s George Subira now deceased was a tremendous voice for black empowerment and authored compelling books to empower African Americans. His published titles included Black Folk’s Guide to Making Big Money in America, Black Folk’s Guide to Business Success and Getting Black Folks to Sell.

Dr. Claude Anderson publisher of PowerNomics: The National Plan to Empower Black America lays out a national plan to empower Black America, incorporates, and reflects his past experiences: his academic research, business experience, both as an owner and capital provider, and his varied political positions.

My mentor Robert Hugo Adams*(deceased) published the book 15 Years of Minority Business Development in which I am featured along with such dignitaries such as Percy Sutton, black American political and business leader and James McQuay the famed furrier from Harlem. Mr. Adam’s book chronicled African American Business Development by having business owners tell their stories of success through their unique lens to ensure documentation of historic business ventures in the African American community at large.

John H. Johnson, Founder of Ebony Magazine and Historian Lerone Bennett, Jr. told the story of John H. Johnson is a bestselling title of “Succeeding Against the Odds”. John J. Johnson was one of America’s wealthiest entrepreneurs, John H. Johnson rose from the welfare rolls of the depression to become one of the most successful Black businessman in American history; the founder of Ebony and Jet Magaine.

Dr. Boyce D. Watkins an American author, economist, political analyst, and social commentator is a new voice for African American empowerment and has created a platform for empowerment via the Black Business School.