Congregation Member Charged With Burning Black Church In Mississippi

The man who was arrested in the burning and vandalizing of a black church in Mississippi is a member of its congregation, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Authorities charged Andrew McClinton, 45, of Leland, Mississippi, with first-degree arson of a place of worship. A motive has not been released in the case.

There were no reported injuries in the incident, which took place just a few days before the Nov. 8 election. The majority of the damage was to the main sanctuary of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville. The words “Vote Trump” were also spray-painted along the side of the building.

Even though pro-Donald Trump graffiti was found on the church, officials “do not believe it was politically motivated,” Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney told the AP.

“There may have been some efforts to make it appear politically motivated,” Chaney said.

Police released a photo of McClinton on Wednesday:

Mississippi Dept of Public Safety