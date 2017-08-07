Black Girl Magic With Krystle Coleman

Krystle Coleman is the founder and CEO of Midori Star Media Group, a full-service public relations and brand architect agency. Not only is she the owner of the agency, she is also a respected writer, a creative and an event designer. At just 31 years old, Krystle has built an impressive public relations career, regularly working with some of the most prominent names in entertainment, fashion, beauty, and sports. Her Miami-based, boutique agency provides comprehensive public relations, brand strategy, and marketing to an array of entertainment, athletic and corporate clientele.

Krystle earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications from Florida Memorial University, with a minor in Journalism. While attending college, she held several key internships at companies within the entertainment industry, which would serve as the foundation and genesis of her public relations career, including Island Def Jam Records, The Pub Report and Slip ‘n Slide Records.

The expertise Krystle acquired on staff enabled her to begin cultivating her own brand by taking on freelance assignments, including conceptualizing and implementing publicity campaigns for major recording acts like Rick Ross, Jagged Edge, Trina, Plies, and Cassidy, among many others. Additionally, she coordinated numerous album release parties and special events. With her respected reputation in the Music Industry Public Relations arena becoming firmly cemented, Krystle has expanded into the world of Sports Public Relations and brand strategy. Recognizing that the key to an athlete’s commercial viability of the field is directly tied to the public’s ability to recognize and form positive associations with them. Krystle strategized with athletes to assist them in developing lucrative off-field and off- court brands, working with athletes such as Carmelo Anthony, Thomas Jones, and Vontae Davis, to name a few.

In 2009, Krystle launched Midori Star Media Group, where she delivers successful publicity campaigns for entertainers and athletes, as well as managing the public dissemination of information about her clients in ways that optimize and maintain their public images and brands. In 2013 the agency launched a Luxury Brand division, Consumer Product Division and a Celebrity Product Placement division globally.