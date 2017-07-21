BlackGirlSquad Celebrates The Empowering Beauty Of Black Sisterhood

There’s nothing like the bonds black sisterhood creates.

That’s emphasized in two highly-anticipated premieres this weekend: “Girls Trip” which hits theaters July 21 and Season 2 of Issa Rae’s “Insecure” which premieres on HBO July 23.

“Girls Trip” follows best friends from college (played by Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith) reuniting for a weekend of laughs, raunchiness and realizations in New Orleans. “Insecure” shows best friends Molly and Issa leaning on each other through break ups, dating mishaps, workplace worries and everything in between.

Though amazing in their own rights, respectively, both of these productions highlight the beauty of black women fostering and building friendships meant to last a lifetime.

As we see black sisterhood celebrated on screen, we’re reminded that it deserves the star treatment off screen, too.

Black Voices asked our readers to flaunt the magic of their crew for us using the hashtag #BlackGirlSquad. We got responses from beautiful groups of women full of love for their sister-friends. Take a look at some of the dope #BlackGirlSquads below, starting with Black Voices’ own squad!

Had to get in on this with my #BlackGirlSquad pic.twitter.com/ZsQC30WBbl — Tye (@TicTacTye) July 19, 2017

A post shared by Mariah Hickman (@muriiaahh) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

#BlackGirlSquad! We all turned 50 this year, and friends since 1st grade! Holla!!! pic.twitter.com/roib2inkYl — Ariel Sky Feather (@ScifiDiva) July 19, 2017

A post shared by @chynnacm on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

30 plus years of friendship met while serving in the US Navy during the 80's. 'cept for the Robin 😊 #BlackGirlSquad pic.twitter.com/PDmbgIRDhk — Elaina Dariah (@ElainaDariah) July 19, 2017

This #BlackGirlSquad was one of the highlights of @ucaacrc 's Tyehimba graduation celebration so I had to add it to the hashtag! #Doctors pic.twitter.com/rbFmTYaTy8 — Aaryn Green (@DrG_2Be) July 20, 2017