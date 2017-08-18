Black Girls CODE is Driving the Inevitable Shift Towards Inclusion

Kimberly Bryant was one of the judges at the 2017 Imagine Cup World Finals, a competition that brought together 52 teams, representing some of the brightest students on the planet. Kimberly lives in a world of innovation. Her nonprofit, Black Girls Code, is breaking barriers and introducing young girls of color to computer programming, mobile app development and robotics.

She’s giving girls a voice and these girls have quite a story to tell. Kimberly is quick to point out that kids don’t do what we say, they do what they see us doing. As an expert technology and innovation judge at the Imagine Cup World Finals, she is setting an example and helping to drive an inexorable shift into a world where girls have the same technology opportunities as boys.

About Kimberly Bryant:

Kimberly Bryant is the founder of Black Girls Code, a national nonprofit that supports black girls in technology. Kimberly has also enjoyed a successful 25-year engineering career in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, holding a series of technical leadership roles at several Fortune 100 companies, including Genentech, Merck and Pfizer.

Follow Kimberly Bryant on Twitter.

Further Reading:

The Atlantic - A Developer at Slack on the Importance of Diversity in Tech

Daily Democrat - Black girls CODE aims to bridge the STEM divide

U.S. Black Engineer - Three People You Should Know in Diversity in Tech

Additional Reading:

The lack of funding effect on special ed services

Thought leaders in education changing digital learning

Equity in education supported by progressive school leadership

About Rod Berger, PsyD.

Audiences have enjoyed education interviews with the likes of Sir Ken Robinson, Arne Duncan, Randi Weingarten, Sal Khan along with leading edtech investors, award-winning educators, and state and federal education leaders. Berger’s latest project boasts a collaboration with AmericanEdTV and CBS’s Jack Ford.