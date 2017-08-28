Black Girls Rock!: #Issa Rae – Differentiate Yourself…’Ackwardness’

This week, BET’s Black Girls Rock 2017 honored HBO’s Insecure’s mastermind #IssaRae. Insecure is a thirty- minute sitcom that explores social and racial issues that relate to the contemporary black experience. Rae’s character is a based on her web series #AwkwardBlackGirl. She plays the role of an insightful, raunchy, and hilarious journey through the life of a twenty-something black woman that cuts through stereotypes with sharp wit and an effusive spirit.

As a result of her stellar insecure character, Rae received the Star Power Award. Rae’s award speech was captivating, hilarious, and poignant. As she wrapped up her award story, I thought “wow…her ‘Awkwardness’ is what sets her apart from her components.” As an entrepreneur, we must look for ways that differentiate ourselves from our competitors. In this case, Issa was able to identify she was not the normal kid and in this case it worked in her favor – branding.

Here are 6 Branding pointers I took away from Issa’s ackwardness:

– Issa was able to carve out a niche – ackwardness. There are many ackward entrepreneurs in our networking circles, but how many have been able to take ‘who they are’ and turn a piece of them into a revenue stream. Service – Issa offers a valuable service which differentiates her in the entertainment industry. Her witty character has captured the audience of many HBO viewers every week simply because of her ackwardness.

– Issa offers a valuable service which differentiates her in the entertainment industry. Her witty character has captured the audience of many HBO viewers every week simply because of her ackwardness. Unique Habit and Guarantee – Issa’s witty habits are guaranteed to keep you laughing through each episode.

– Issa’s witty habits are guaranteed to keep you laughing through each episode. Position – As Issa stated she realized she was a bit different from the norm with her ongoing remarks in class were her classmates either laughed at her or the room got completely quiet. No matter how hard she tried, she was always the kid in the room that stood out like a sore thumb. This allowed her to position her skills and talent to writers and producers who were looking for a character with such wittiness. In the long run it paid off.

– As Issa stated she realized she was a bit different from the norm with her ongoing remarks in class were her classmates either laughed at her or the room got completely quiet. No matter how hard she tried, she was always the kid in the room that stood out like a sore thumb. This allowed her to position her skills and talent to writers and producers who were looking for a character with such wittiness. In the long run it paid off. Equity – Based on ratings, viewers have transferred there emotions to the show. The show has loyal viewers, it’s earned it’s credibility over the past seasons and the show motivates viewers to make sure they’re plugged into their television on show night. If viewers miss an episode, then you can bet they’ll be viewing the episode at a later time an date.

– Based on ratings, viewers have transferred there emotions to the show. The show has loyal viewers, it’s earned it’s credibility over the past seasons and the show motivates viewers to make sure they’re plugged into their television on show night. If viewers miss an episode, then you can bet they’ll be viewing the episode at a later time an date. Promise – Issa’s promise is to deliver herself – wittiness and ackwardness. That’s what viewers have come to know and how viewer’s perceive her to be.

Rae stated “For a long time, I defined myself by what I wasn’t which constantly set me up for failure and failure.” Thankful she had the power of resilience to stay with her calling; otherwise she wouldn’t have been able to brand herself and generate another revenue stream.

As a #business owner? I know how confusing branding can be. In past years I would have said branding is about my logo, business cards and more. However as I’ve grown and sought advice from branding experts, I now realize branding is so much more. Branding creates loyal customers and it provides customers and clients something to believe in and something to stand behind. It helps clients understand the purpose of the organization or the business just as Issa Rae’s character has done for HBO’s Insane!

Dr. Cozette M. White is an acclaimed best-selling author, nationally recognized financial analyst and tax strategist, speaker and philanthropic who inspires individuals to live in purpose, embrace passion, and achieve personal greatness through a balance in work and life.

Dr. White’s advice has been called upon by ABC and FOX television stations. She has been featured on the numerous radio shows, a recurring voice to millions making regular appearances in various national media outlets, including Black Enterprise, Forbes, Women of Wealth, Upscale, The Huffington Post, and countless newspapers across the country. Women of Wealth dubbed White, “Wealth Builders Extraordinaire.” Recently Dr. White was awarded the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award by President Barack Obama.

