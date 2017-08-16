5 Missing After Army Helicopter Downed Near Hawaii

These Are The 12 Marines Killed In Hawaii Helicopter Crash

Maj. Shawn M. Campbell, 41

Campbell is married with <a href="https://www.facebook.com/StephanieHNN/posts/1077906595576988" target="_blank">four children</a>. He is originally from College Station, Texas, and <a href="http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/story/30980472/as-search-continues-families-wait-anxiously-for-word" target="_blank">graduated from Texas A&M University</a> with a degree in microbiology, according to Hawaii News Now. <br><br>Campbell's mother, Donna McGrew, described him as a "great dad whose kids love him and he's a wonderful husband." She told the Houston Chronicle that Campbell served three tours in the Middle East, including one in Iraq. He was transferred to Hawaii about two years ago.<br><br>"My husband and I want everyone to know that this is not about us," McGrew said a family statement. "This is about the families that are suffering, and about all the sacrifices that our military members and their families make on a daily basis."