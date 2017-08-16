5 Missing After Army Helicopter Downed Near Hawaii

The U.S. Army and Coast Guard are searching on Wendesday for the five crew members of a downed Black Hawk helicopter that crashed two miles west of Kaena Point on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, according to a Coast Guard statement.
Debris was first spotted around 11:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday. Responders were still searching for the missing crewmen as of Wednesday morning.
There was no immediate information about the cause of the crash.
Last January, two marine helicopters collided in the same area. None of the 12 crew members were ever found, and the Marine Corps declared them dead following a week of extensive searching.
The accident raised concerns about an aging fleet plagued by maintenance and readiness issues, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller told a Senate panel last March.
