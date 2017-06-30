Lena Mary Calhoun Horne sunrise 6/30/1917, Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, NY, sunset 5/9/2010, Manhattan, NY.

Her maternal grandmother was a Senegalese slave.

She was a high school drop out.

She joined the chorus of the Cotton Club at 16.

She was a singer, dancer, actress, and activist.

She was blacklisted.

She had her MGM debut in 1942 and performed the title song, Stormy Weather.

She was married twice and had two children.

She was the first black elected to serve on the Screen Actor’s Guild board of directors.

In 1957, a live album entitled, Lena Horne at the Waldorf-Astoria, became the biggest-selling record by a female artist in the history of the RCA Victor label at that time.

In 1958, she became the first black woman to be nominated for a Tony Award for "Best Actress in a Musical".