Black History 'Erryday': 10 Things I Learned about Meshell Ndegeocello #WeAreEverywhere

I am seeing Meshell perform 7/29/17 at the Freight and Salvage Coffehouse in Berkeley, CA. Here are 10 things I learned about Meshell Ndegeocello:

Michelle Lynn Johnson 8/29/1968 Berlin Germany.

A.K.A. Meshell Sahlia Bashir-Shakur

At age 17 she adopted the last name Ndegeocello which means “free like a bird” in Swahili.

She auditioned, unsuccessfully as a bassist for Living Colour.

Her duet with John Mellencamp where they covered Van Morrison’s Wild Night reached #3 on Billboard.

Time magazine named her 1994 album Nocturnal Sunshine Album of the Year.

She played bass for Madonna on I’d Rather be your Lover and rapped with Chaka Khan on Never Miss the Water.

In 2016 she produced the theme song for Queen Sugar.

She has an album coming out in November of 2017.

She is married to Alison Riley and has 2 children.