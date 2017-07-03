Black History "Erryday": 4:44

I am an O G, by admission, born in 1957, a Baby Boomer. I still own 45s, vinyl albums and CDs. I do download songs from iTunes and listen on Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and now Tidal. I used to have Apple Music but I didn’t quite understand how to use and at some point there was too much streaming music and monthly fees.

I am not into hip hop and have never purchased any music by Jay-Z.

I was intrigued by Lemonade, but never saw it.

I was curious about 4:44 and in particular Gloria Carter, Jay-Z’s mother coming out on the album in Smile. I subscribed to Tidal (free for 30 days) to be able to listen. I was initially disappointed to learn that not only was 4:44 exclusive to Tidal, but a subset of Sprint customers who also had a subscription to Tidal.

But then the note:

In celebration of July 4th Jay-Z’s album, 4:44 is now available to stream for Tidal members courtesy of Sprint.

So, this OG has now listened to Jay-Z’s 13th solo album with 10 songs. Three bonus tracks are scheduled to be released and the exclusivity only lasts one week.

This OG likes to read liner notes, but there was digital information and track info. There is also a short, Footnotes for the Story of O.J..

I also read that Bey was the “de facto A & R” for the album according to No I.D., the producer.

I listened once, straight through. I missed the “nigga” count and was surprised I didn’t hear more about the anti-semitic comment. I knew there were references to Kanye, Solange, Eric Benet and an apology to Bey for his infidelity.

I didn’t know there were references to Steve Harvey, Anita Baker, Tupac, Prince. “Becky.” Michael Jackson, Biggie, Rev. Al Sharpton, Cosby, Lauryn Hill, Lisa Bonet, and Big Daddy Kane.

The tracks: Kill Jay Z, The Story of O.J., Smile, Caught Their Eyes, 4:44, Family Feud, Bam, Moonlight, Marcy Me, and Legacy.

He samples Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Donny Hathaway, and Blue Ivy: “Daddy what’s a will?”

He also samples a song written by Twinkie Clark and performed by The Clark Sisters.

Additional songs written or co-written by Randy Newman and Frank Ocean.

I even enjoyed the vocals by homophobe Kim Burrell.

Best line was rapped by his mother, Gloria Carter in Smile at the end:

Love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed.

Loved the samples, learned a little something and maybe I will subtitle my memoir a time I wake up in the a.m. just like Jay-Z did for 4:44.