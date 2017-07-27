Black History 'Erryday': Happy 45th Birthday Maya Rudolph

Maya Khabira Rudolph 7/27/1972 Gainesville, FL.
Comedian, actress, singer.
Her mother was Minnie Riperton who died of breast cancer when Maya was nearly 5 years old.
Her godmother was Teena Marie.
She went to high school with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jack Black.
She graduated from UC Santa Cruz, Porter College with a degree in photography.
She was a cast member on SNL from 2000 to 2007.
She has a partner and 4 children.
