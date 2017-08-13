Black History 'Erryday': Happy 56th Birthday Dawnn Lewis

Dawnn Lewis 8/13/61 Brooklyn, NY.

Her parents were African-American and Guyanese.

Majored in musical theatre and graduated cum laude from the University of Miami.

Actress, voice actor, and singer.

Best know for portraying Jaleesa on A Different World.

Co-wrote the theme song for A Different World with Bill Cosby and Stu Gardner.

Performed the theme songs for A Different World and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.