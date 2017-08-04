Black History 'Erryday': Happy 56th Birthday President Barack Obama

By Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

Barack Hussein Obama II 8/4/1961 Honolulu, HI.

First black President of the United States.

Grew up in Hawaii, Washington, and Indonesia.

Completed undergraduate work at Columbia University.

Was an Illinois state senator and a U.S. senator.

First president to be born in Hawaii.

First black president of the Harvard Law Review.

Taught Constitutional law at the University of Chicago School of Law.

Was a community organizer in Chicago.

Married with two kids.

Awarded the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize.