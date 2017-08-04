Black History 'Erryday': Happy 56th Birthday President Barack Obama

Barack Hussein Obama II 8/4/1961 Honolulu, HI.
First black President of the United States.
Grew up in Hawaii, Washington, and Indonesia.
Completed undergraduate work at Columbia University.
Was an Illinois state senator and a U.S. senator.
First president to be born in Hawaii.
First black president of the Harvard Law Review.
Taught Constitutional law at the University of Chicago School of Law.
Was a community organizer in Chicago.
Married with two kids.
Awarded the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize.
