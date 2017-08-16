Black History 'Erryday': Happy 59th Birthday Angela Bassett

Angela Evelyn Bassett August 16, 1958, NY.
Actress.
Was a receptionist for a beauty salon and a photo researcher.
B.A. and MFA from Yale.
Portrayed Tina Turner, Betty Shabazz, Katherine Jackson, Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King, and Voletta Wallace (mother of The Notorious B.I.G.).
The first African-American to win the Golden Globe Award for Best-Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.
Is married to Courtney B. Vance with 2 children.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS