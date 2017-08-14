Earvin Johnson Jr. 8/14/1959 Lansing, MI.
Currently President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers.
In 1991 announced that he had contracted HIV and became an advocate for HIV/AIDS prevention and awareness.
In 1996 was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History.
Is married with 3 children, one of whom is openly gay.
Retired from NBA three times. Was a player and a coach.
Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
