Earvin Johnson Jr. 8/14/1959 Lansing, MI.

Currently President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 1991 announced that he had contracted HIV and became an advocate for HIV/AIDS prevention and awareness.

In 1996 was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History.

Is married with 3 children, one of whom is openly gay.

Retired from NBA three times. Was a player and a coach.

Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.