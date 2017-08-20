Black History 'Erryday': Happy 63rd Birthday Al Roker

Albert Lincoln Roker Jr. 8/20/1954 Queens, NY, NY.
Actor, weatherman, journalist, author.
Parents were of Jamaican and Bahamian descent.
Received his B.A. in Communications from State University of New York, Oswego.
Lenny Kravitz is his second cousin.
Married twice, divorced once, three kids.
Set the Guinness World Record by reporting uninterrupted live weather for 34 hours on 11/12/2014.
