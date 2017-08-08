Black History 'Erryday': Happy 63rd Birthday Debra Lee

By Kenneth C. Zirkel

Debra L. Lee 8/8/54 Fort Jackson, SC.

She grew up in Greensboro, NC.

Brown University, undergraduate.

She received her master’s in public policy from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

She received her law degree from Harvard Law School.

She joined BET in 1986 as VP of legal affairs and was also corporate secretary and president and publisher of BET’s publishing division.

The Hollywood Reporter named her to the “100 most powerful women in entertainment” list.

She became the Chairman and CEO of BET in 2005.

She joined the board of directors of Twitter in 2016.

She has two children.