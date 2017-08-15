Black History 'Erryday': Happy 79th Birthday Congresswoman Maxine Waters

By House of Representatives photographic studio

Maxine Moore Carr 8/15/1938 Kinloch, MO.

Politician.

Has 12 siblings.

After graduating high school moved to Los Angeles, worked in a garment factory, as a telephone operator, and an assistant teacher with Head Start.

Graduated with a degree in sociology from Los Angeles State College, now California State University Los Angeles.

Member of California Assembly from 1977 - 1991.

Member of U.S. Congress from 1991 to present and former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Co-founded Black Women’s Forum and Community Build.

Married twice, two children.