Black History 'Erryday': Happy 82nd Birthday Diahann Carroll!

Carol Diahann Johnson 7/17/1935, The Bronx, NY.

Grew up in Harlem.

Actress, singer, and breast cancer survivor.

Classmates with Billy Dee Williams.

Modeled for Ebony Fashion Fair at age 15.

Attended NYU and majored in sociology.

Married four times, one child.

Engaged to both David Frost and Sidney Poitier, but did not marry either.

First black actress to win a Tony award.

First black actress nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

One of only 10 black actresses to be nominated for Best Actress in the Oscar Awards.

In 1968 she became the first black actress to star in her own television program in which she did not play a domestic worker.