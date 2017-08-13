Black History 'Erryday': Happy 84th Birthday Dr. Joycelyn Elders

Minnie Lee Jones 8/13/1933 Schaal, AR.
Changed her name to Minnie Joycelyn Lee in college.
Joined Army in 1953.
Received her medical degree from the University of Arkansas.
Was the first black woman Director of Arkansas Department of Health.
Was the first black and second woman Surgeon General of the U.S.
Has one son.
