Black History 'Erryday': Happy 86th Birthday Don King

Donald King 8/20/1931 Cleveland, OH.
Boxing promoter.
Dropped out of Kent State University.
Married, wife died in 2010, 3 children.
Mike Tyson said of him: "(King is) a wretched, slimy, reptilian motherfucker. This is supposed to be my 'black brother', right? He's just a bad man, a real bad man. He would kill his own mother for a dollar. He's ruthless, he's deplorable, he's greedy ... and he doesn't know how to love anybody."
In 1954 he shot a man in the back and killed him after he allegedly robbed one of King’s gambling houses. The killing was later rule a justifiable homicide.
In 1967 he was convicted of non-negligent manslaughter for stomping one of his employees to death who allegedly owed him $600. He served nearly four years in prison and was pardoned in 1983.
Best known for promoting The Rumble in the Jungle the Jackson’s Victory Tour and Thrilla in Manila.
