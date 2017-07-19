Black History 'Erryday': Happy 95th Birthday Rachel Robinson!

Rachel Annetta Isum 7/19/1922 Los Angeles, CA
Graduated UCLA with a bachelor’s in nursing.
Master’s in psychiatric nursing at NYU.
Registered nurse, researcher, civil rights activist, and clinician.
Assistant Professor Yale School of Nursing.
Director of Nursing Connecticut Mental Health Center.
In 1973 founded Jackie Robinson Foundation.
Received Candace Award for Distinguished Service from National Coalition of 100 Black Women.
