Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Amelia Boynton Robinson (R.I.P.)

By The White House from Washington, DC Amelia Boynton Robinson at the start of the procession across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 2015, the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Robinson, wearing blue, is holding President Barack Obama's left hand; John Lewis is holding Obama's right.

Amelia Isadora Platts sunrise 8/18/1911 Savannah, GA, sunset 8/26/2015 Montgomery, AL.

She had 9 siblings.

African-American, Cherokee, and German ancestry.

Activist, teacher, playwright, and writer.

Home Economics degree from what is now Tuskegee University.

Married 3 times with four children.

Was a key leader in the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches.

Her memoir is Bridge Across Jordan .

Received the Martin Luther King Junior Freedom Medal in 1990.

She was portrayed by Lorraine Toussaint in the film, Selma.

She attended the 2015 State of the Union Address and the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

She was the first black woman to run for office in Alabama.

She was the first woman of any ran to run under the Democratic Party in the state of Alabama.