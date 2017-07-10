Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Arthur Ashe

Arthur Robert Ashe Jr. sunrise 7/10/1943 Richmond, VA, sunset 2/6/1993 New York, New York.

The first black to win the National Junior indoor tennis title.

Graduated from UCLA on a tennis scholarship.

Was in ROTC and the U.S. Army.

The first black to win singles at Wimbledon, U.S. Open, and Australian Open.

Contracted HIV possible from a blood transfusion during heart bypass surgery.

In 1993 posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Married with one child.