Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Arthur Ashe

Arthur Robert Ashe Jr. sunrise 7/10/1943 Richmond, VA, sunset 2/6/1993 New York, New York.
The first black to win the National Junior indoor tennis title.
Graduated from UCLA on a tennis scholarship.
Was in ROTC and the U.S. Army.
The first black to win singles at Wimbledon, U.S. Open, and Australian Open.
Contracted HIV possible from a blood transfusion during heart bypass surgery.
In 1993 posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Married with one child.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS