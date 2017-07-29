Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Bishop Flunder #WeAreEverywhere

Yvette Adrian Flunder 7/29/1955 San Francisco, CA.

Singer and senior pastor, City of Refuge, United Church of Christ, Oakland, CA.

Founded Hazard Ashley House, Walker House and Restoration House, and Y.A. Flunder Foundation.

Sang and recorded with Walter Hawkins and Love Center Choir.

Founded City of Refuge in 1991.

Received Certificate of Ministry Studies and a Master of Arts in 1997 from Pacific School of Religion.

In 2000 she founded the Fellowship of Affirming Ministries.

In 2001 received Doctor of Ministry from San Francisco Theological Seminary.

She wrote a book, Where the Edge Gathers: Building a Community of Radical Inclusion published in 2005.

On 12/1/2014 she was the keynote speaker at the White House for World AIDS Day.

In 2016 she was appointed to the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS.

Phylicia Rashad portrayed her in When We Rise on ABC.

She is married to Shirley Miller and they have two children.