Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday David 'Barney' Joyner

David Eugene Joyner born 7/4/1963 Decatur, IL.

Graduated from ITT Technical Institute in Indianapolis.

Worked as a software analyst.

Worked as a department store mannequin.

Best known as Barney in Barney and Friends and Barney and the Backyard Gang from 1901-2002.

The Barney costume weighed 70 pounds and got up to 120 degrees and he could only see out of the mouth when it was open.

Also portrayed Barney in live performances and in film, Barney’s Great Adventure until 2005, a total of 14 years. Trained others to portray Barney, voiced by another actor.

Portrayed Hip Hop Harry from 2006 -2008.

Also acted on ER, Young and the Restless, That’s so Raven and more.