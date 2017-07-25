Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Emmett Till (R.I.P)

Emmett Louis Till was born 7/25/41 in Chicago, IL. He was visiting in Mississippi when he was 14 years old and was lynched, kidnapped, beaten, mutalated, shot in the head, and his body was dumped in the Tallahatchie River. Two men were acquitted of his kidnapping and murder and later they admitted to the crime.

Till was accused of being inappropriate to a white women in a store and later she admitted that she fabricated her testimony at the trial.

This happened before I was born and was a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement. The Montgomery Bus Boycott started later that year in 1955.

Skip to more than 50 years later and we have the murders of Travyon Martin, 17, Tamir Rice, 12, and Michael Brown, 18. And those are the few boys who have received media attention and have name recognition in death.

Emmett Till was kidnapped and went missing on 8/28/1955 and was discovered by boys fishing several days later.

My son, Benjamin, will be 14 years old on 8/28/2017 and my birthday wish for him and all is that his life matters and is respected, that he is seen as a boy, a young man, a person, a human being. That he can wear a hoodie, look at people regardless of race and be allowed to live and thrive and not to be hated and loathed.

We don’t have to be your friends, nor do we have to “all get along” but neither are we your enemy to be loathed and murdered by civilians or at the hands of the police.