Black History "Erryday": Happy Birthday "Famous Amos"

Wallace Amos Jr. born 7/1/1936 Tallahassee, FL.
TV personality, entrepreneur, author.
Honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force.
Was the first black talent agent at the William Morris Agency.
Was the host of Learn to Read.
Best known for founding Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies with a loan from Helen Reddy and Marvin Gaye.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS