Black History "Erryday": Happy Birthday "Famous Amos"

By U.S. Navy photo

Wallace Amos Jr. born 7/1/1936 Tallahassee, FL.

TV personality, entrepreneur, author.

Honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force.

Was the first black talent agent at the William Morris Agency.

Was the host of Learn to Read.

Best known for founding Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies with a loan from Helen Reddy and Marvin Gaye.