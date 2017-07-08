Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Faye Wattleton

Alyce Faye Wattleton born 7/8/43 Saint Louis, MO.

She was an only child and her mother was a preacher.

She received her undergraduate degree in nursing from Ohio State University and her Masters from Columbia University.

She has one child and is divorced.

First black president to be elected to Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Youngest person to be elected to Planned Parenthood Federation of America.