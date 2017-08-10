Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday George Crockett Jr. (R.I.P.)

By U.S. Congress

George William Crockett Jr. sunrise 8/10/1909 Jacksonsville, FL, sunset 9/7/1997 Washington, DC.

Attorney, jurist, and Congressman.

Did undergraduate work at Morehouse.

Attended the University of Michigan for Law School.

One of the few black lawyers in Jacksonville.

First black lawyer in the U.S. Department of Labor.

Represented future Detroit mayor, Coleman Young before the House Un-American Activities Committee.

Co-founded the first racially integrated law firm in the U.S. and the first racially integrated bar association.

Married twice, three kids.